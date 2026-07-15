Local:
- Two of the missing people in Tuesday's boat capsize tragedy in the Bay have been identified by a family member, though they still have not been officially named. As the search and rescue effort concludes this evening, two of the missing are reportedly Carol Boisa, the sister of the boat's owner; and Jackie Boisa, the wife of the 79-year-old man, Clifford Boisa, who was the first victim identified. The two women, and a third unrelated woman, became trapped in the boat's cabin as it took on water, and reportedly went down with the boat. [Chronicle]
- County workers in Santa Clara County are going door to door to track down grapevines purchased at Costco stores there that could be infested with glassy-winged sharpshooters — the invasive insects that carry a disease deadly to grapevines. Similar efforts began in May in Solano, Sonoma, and Napa counties after some Costco citrus plants and grapevines were found to be infested. [New York Times]
- Thomas Keller's restaurant group has agreed to a $2 million settlement in a harassment case centered on his Bouchon restaurant in Las Vegas. [Chronicle]
National:
- A leak investigation inside the White House has intensified, after President Trump was fuming over leaked details to the New York Times about his Qatari-funded new Air Force One, and its security deficiencies. [CNN]
- Smoke from wildfires in Canada is now blowing down over the Great Lakes and the Northeast, with New York getting a warning about potentially deteriorating air quality. [New York Times]
- The Wisconsin Elections Commission says that billionaire Elon Musk likely broke the law when, in 2025, he gave three voters $1 million checks in connection with his effort to flip control of the state's Supreme Court to Republicans. [Associated Press]
Video:
- A lil baby flamingo chick hatched at the San Francisco Zoo this week, the first successful hatching of a Chilean flamingo chick there in nine years. This breeding season has produced a number of flamingo eggs, the zoo says, and while it's not clear how many eggs will be viable, this first hatching is a good sign. [Facebook]