- An arrest has been made in a crime spree in San Jose and multiple cities, but a French bulldog stolen during one of those crimes has still not been recovered. The dog was taken in a home-invasion robbery in May, and the SJPD is seeking the public's help in finding the dog. [ABC 7]
- The death of 72-year-old Yolanda Ramirez while in Brentwood police custody in September 2025 has been ruled accidental by a coroner’s inquest. Ramirez was arrested following a dispute with her sister and died a week later. [KRON4]
- Muni's T line in the Bayview will be out of service for two weekends, July 18-19 and 25-26, as crews make repairs and upgrades to the tracks. Trains will still run from Chinatown out to Mission Bay, and bus shuttles will replace the trains where they're not running. [Mission Local]
- The passenger in a car that was allegedly side-swiped by a Ford pickup truck in Redwood City was killed Tuesday after he got out to confront the Ford driver who was stuck in traffic. The victim reportedly grabbed onto the truck, the driver accelerated, and the victim was run over, and the truck was later found abandoned nearby. [Bay Area News Group]
- Berkeley voters will decide in November whether to double the city's current one-cent tax on distributors of sugar-sweetened beverages. [KRON4]
- Katie Porter has given her first interview since losing the governor's race primary, reflecting on the race and saying she's glad to have had time in the last month to clean out her garage. [Spectrum News]
- With only two candidates in the governor's race, Xavier Becerra now holds a commanding (61% to 36%) lead over Steve Hilton in a new poll. [Public Policy Institute of California]