Hot, dry conditions and some incoming high winds mean that PG&E is warning of potential PSPS events in the next two days for multiple counties, including three in the Bay Area.

It seems a bit early still, but such is this fire year. PG&E is back warning of potential public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) due to some high winds in the forecast. The utility has put three Bay Area counties on a PSPS watch, as NBC Bay Area reports, and this comes as a heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Bay as well.

Alameda, Contra Costa, and Marin counties are on PSPS watch for Wednesday and Thursday, with no specific shutoffs yet being announced, however the warning suggests that the power could be off for nearly a full day.

The warning is also going out to Fresno, Merced, Monterey, Modesto, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties, but Napa and Sonoma counties are not part of this PSPS watch.

"Winds on Wednesday afternoon will be as strong as 20-30 mph through favored coastal gaps and valleys, including the Altamont Pass, Pacheco Pass and down the Salinas Valley," says PG&E in their forecast. "Onshore winds will still be breezy Thursday afternoon, but they are expected to be lighter overall, and wind will continue to trend weaker on Friday."

No major urban areas in Alameda or Contra Costa county are likely to be impacted.

The Chronicle reports that eastern Alameda County could see the first power shutoffs starting between 1 and 3 pm Wednesday, with Marin County seeing them between 2 and 3 pm, and Contra Costa County between 3:30 and 4 pm, and outages could last as long as 20 hours, with an estimate power restoration time of 10 am Thursday.

The specific outage areas are seen on the map below, and include parts of Mill Valley and White Hills Preserve in Marin, a small area north of Clayton in Contra Costa County, and an area north of I-580 near the Altamont Pass, northeast of Livermore. The projected outage map is subject to change, and can be found here under the "Future PSPS Outages" tab.

Projected PSPS outage map for July 15-16, via PG&E

Go here to check if your specific address may be affected.

And this is not the first PSPS alert to hit the Bay Area this fire season/fire year. The second week of June also saw an unusually early PSPS warning for the North Bay, due to an offshore wind event.