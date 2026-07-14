A man who was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday in SoMa has succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, marking the city's 12th pedestrian death of the year to date.

The crash happened around 4:03 am on Sixth Street near Tehama Street, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The caller who initially reported the collision said that a bicyclist had been struck by a car and was lying on the ground, as Mission Local reports.

The victim was said to be around 50 years old, and was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

San Francisco police described the victim as a pedestrian, not a cyclist, and this discrepancy has not been cleared up, per Mission Local. The man may have been walking a bicycle across the street at the time of the crash.

An ambulance was reportedly on the scene by 4:12 am and paramedics and first responders performed CPR on the victim, per the SFFD.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with police, and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash.

The collision is being investigated by the SFPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Unit.

Walk SF had recorded 11 pedestrian fatalities in the city as of early June, making this potentially the 12th.

In 2025, the city did not reach 12 pedestrian deaths until August 10, and incidentally, that incident also occurred on Sixth Street.