A San Jose man’s family is searching for more information about the last few hours of his life while attending the Vans Warped Tour in Southern California on July 26 where he suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later.

David Granado Jr, 30, of San Jose, died Thursday, four days after suffering a traumatic brain injury while attending the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach, as Bay Area News Group reports. His family is still trying to determine what happened during a roughly 90-minute period after they became separated at the festival, saying they don't know whether he was struck, fell after becoming dehydrated or overheated, or was injured some other way.

According to social posts by Granado's brother, Alejandro, Granado was last seen around 5 pm during Thrice's set. The family later learned he had been taken to the festival's medical tent before being transported to a hospital around 8:19 pm, where he underwent multiple surgeries but never recovered. Alejandro said Granado apparently walked himself to the medical tent, but the family still doesn't know exactly when or where he sustained the fatal injury.

Commenters on Reddit and Facebook say they believe they encountered Granado during the festival. One attendee recalled seeing him being wheeled away by medics carrying a vomit bag near one of the stages, while another said he appeared sweaty, disoriented, and had blood on his face after apparently leaving a mosh pit before later seeing him receiving medical attention.

Granado was also captured in numerous videos near various moshpits, including one where he’s taking part in the pit without his glasses, also looking disoriented.

The family set up a fundraiser to help cover medical bills and funeral expenses after several days of emergency treatment and life support, with proceeds going directly to Granado's mother.

The Long Beach Police Department told People received a report July 29 about a critically injured patient who had been transported from the festival to a local hospital and later learned he had died. Police said the preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play.

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