San Francisco's monthlong Pursuit scavenger hunt kicked off Saturday, inviting anyone to join a citywide search for hidden clues and puzzles after drawing more than 2,000 participants in last year's game.

The citywide Pursuit scavenger hunt, which launched in 2024, kicked off Saturday, sending players across San Francisco to solve riddles, track down hidden clues, and complete interactive challenges at local landmarks and businesses, as the Chronicle reports.

The scavenger hunt starts with cryptic flyers featuring a stick-figure character named Percy posted around San Francisco, prompting curious passersby to text a phone number and begin unraveling clues. New missions are released periodically throughout the month, and players can join at any time through August 7. The game is free to join, and there’s also no prize.

About 30 organizers are reportedly behind this year's event, which sends players to more than a dozen local businesses and venues through puzzles, performances, and other interactive challenges. According to the Chronicle, one of the opening clues this year led participants backstage at the San Francisco War Memorial, where groups performed fairy tales for an audience wearing Percy masks before receiving special lenses used to decode future clues.

Courtesy of Pursuit organizers

More than 2,000 people reportedly took part in last year's hunt, and thousands more signed up after seeing the flyers around the city or learning about the game on social media. Organizers say they expect at least as many participants this year.

The game has reportedly built a devoted following over the past two years, drawing families, friend groups, and solo players. Organizer Sam Sliman said several participants even met romantic partners through the hunt.

Organizers say the scavenger hunt is meant to get people exploring different neighborhoods, meeting new people, and supporting local businesses.

“We want people to see different parts of the city and talk to people they don't usually talk to,” organizer Athena Leong told the Chronicle.

As SFist reported previously, Pursuit co-founder Riley Walz is known for a variety of tech pranks including the short-lived Find My Parking Cops app and the purchase of a San Francisco alley with two friends.

Related: Friends Who Bought ‘Dirt Alley’ Are Looking For 1,280 People to Help Transform It Into Public Art

Image: Pursuit organizers