- Members of the Oakland City Council are meeting today to discuss new proposed terms for the sale of the Oakland Coliseum property, which also involves the spinoff sale of the Oakland Arena parcel. [NBC Bay Area]
- That muggy feeling is expected to continue Monday from monsoonal moisture, with a chance of dry lightning still lingering. [KRON4]
- A hilltop property adjacent to the King Mountain Open Space Reserve in Marin County has been purchased by the county thanks to the help of private funds, and the long inaccessible area will be opened to the public. [KPIX]
- President Trump gave his endorsement (on Truth Social) of Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve out the remainder of the late senator's term via governor's appointment. [New York Times]
- The second annual Ferry Fest at the Ferry Building on Sunday, celebrating the building's birthday, attracted thousands. [Chronicle]
- A lawsuit is moving forward in federal court in SF against United Airlines, in which passengers filed a proposed class action over the issuing of tickets for window seats that don't actually have windows. [Reuters]
- Australian actor Sam Neill, best known for his role in the Jurassic Park franchise, has died at age 78. [KTVU]
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