On Sunday, as Washington was rocked by the news of the unexpected death of Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Mitch McConnell finally broke his monthlong silence about the state of his own health.

Rumors have swirled for weeks about the possible incapacitation of 84-year-old Senator Mitch McConnell, the former Senate Majority Leader, after he was hospitalized in mid-June and neither he nor his staff shared any updates beyond vague statements about him being on the mend.

On Sunday, McConnell shared a smiling photo of himself in what appears to be a hospital chair or bed, beside his wife Elaine Chao, in an apparent effort to assure his party and the public that he is, indeed, still conscious and alive. McConnell has announced he will retire after this term, which ends in January.

He admitted in a statement to taking a fall on June 14 that left him "briefly unconscious," and he later developed a "mild case of pneumonia," he said.

Photo courtesy of Mitch McConnell

"Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven’t exactly gotten easier to manage with age," McConnell said in the statement. "And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital."

Discussing the reasons for the extended silence, he said, "You all know how folks of my generation often hesitate to share the vulnerability that comes with growing older. Even in the public eye, I feel that same instinct — I can't help it."

He adds, "My doctors have confirmed that I didn't break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital. While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I've also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."

He also explained that he had been moved out of the hospital to a rehabilitation center, and that he would not be returning to work in the Senate "quite yet," but he said before his retirement, "I still have unfinished business to complete on your behalf, and I have every intention of finishing the job you elected me to do."

As CBS News notes, McConnell was previously hospitalized following a fall in 2023, and he also suffered a fall in 2024.

Earlier on Sunday the public learned of the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham at the age of 71. Graham was intending to run for another six-year term in November, and his death sets up an unexpected open race for a South Carolina seat.

Rumors have also begun swirling about the possibility that the Russians could have had a hand in Graham's demise, given that he has been a staunch proponent of US aid to Ukraine, and he had only just returned from his tenth trip to wartime Ukraine on Saturday, hours before he died.

The Washington Post reports that Graham died of an aortic dissection, according to a preliminary medical report. Per the Cleveland Clinc, an aortic dissection, when a tear develops in part of the aorta leading out of the heart, is a relatively rare condition that most commonly occurs after a sudden rise in blood pressure from exertion, and generally occurs after the aorta walls have been weakened over time.