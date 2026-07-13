Local:
- Oakland police fatally shot a person they say was armed Monday afternoon around 2 pm on International Boulevard near 40th Avenue. No officers or bystanders were injured, but reportedly CHP officers called in the OPD to assist with a situation involving an armed and dangerous individual, and no further details have been released. [Chronicle]
- In addition to the Ledson Fire, reported earlier, that is burning in Sonoma County and is partially contained, the Hardin Fire has burned around 55 acres in Napa County west of Lake Berryessa, and it is 35% contained. [KRON4]
- It's not clear if the Bay Area will be in for a third stunning sunset Monday, but Saturday and Sunday brought some stunners thanks to monsoonal moisture that moved in over the Bay Area over the weekend; and a passing shower was wetting the streets of SF just after 5:45 pm Monday. [Chronicle]
National:
- In an open letter organized by Stanford University's digital economy lab, some of the nation's top economists warn that "we must act now" to address the coming impacts of AI on the US economy. They warn of an "unprecedented transformation of our economy, larger than the Industrial Revolution, but unfolding over a vastly shorter time frame." [Associated Press]
- A coalition of a dozen states, led by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, has filed a suit to block Paramount Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, arguing that the merger would harm competition in the movie industry and result in lower pay and fewer jobs in the industry. [CBS News]
- Trump's tenuous ceasefire with Iran has fully collapsed, and he now says that he's going to start imposing tolls in the Strait of Hormuz that he previously deemed illegal when Iran wanted to impose them. [New York Times]
Video:
- Twenty years ago, in March 2006, MTV aired this episode of My Block devoted to "The Bay," which focused on the hyphy movement in the Oakland music scene, and features E-40, who also brings the MTV crew to the first location of his planned Fatburger franchise in Vallejo — he would cut ties with the chain only three years later, noting it "didn't really take off like it did in Southern California."
Top image: A sunset in East Palo Alto on Sunday, via r/eastpaloalto on Reddit