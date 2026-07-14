- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is voting today on a resolution to seek authorization from the state to more than double the size of the city's speed-camera network. The proposal could increase the number of cameras from 33 to as many as 80, prioritizing the so-called "high-injury network" of streets. [SF Public Press]
- In Oakland on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local leaders in a ceremony to sign new legislation that limits local development impact fees in order to spur more affordable housing development. [KPIX]
- There's another proposal from an opinion columnist about what to do with the former Westfield Mall site: turn it into the long-promised arts-only campus for the Ruth Asawa School for the Arts, since the school district owns a large chunk of the property anyway. [Chronicle]
- Passenger traffic continues to be down at Oakland Airport, in spite of their name-change to Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport. [Berkeleyside]
- Three people required rescued from a capsized sailboat in the Bay over the weekend. [NBC Bay Area]
- Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett appeared before the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday morning to discuss the need for added security funding for the justices, explaining that threats rose 38 percent in the last year, according to the Supreme Court Police. [New York Times]
- The state of New York is enacting a first-of-its-kind statewide moratorium on new data centers, as it says it needs at least a year to enact protections for the environment and energy grid. [Associated Press]
- There are around 1,200 tickets for sale for the World Cup Final in New Jersey at the price tier of $7,380 apiece. [ABC 7]