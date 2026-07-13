A brush fire erupted Monday in the Kenwood area of Sonoma County, southeast of Santa Rosa and several miles north of Glen Ellen, and quickly grew to 14 acres.

The fire, dubbed the Ledson Fire, was first reported just after 1 pm Monday, near Route 12 and North Pythian Road, in the hills above Ledson Winery and Vineyards. As Bay City News reports, as of 1:45 pm, firefighters said it was spreading at a "moderate rate" and had reached 10 acres.

The fire was burning in an area composed of primarily grass and timber, according to Cal Fire.

The Chronicle reported as of 3 pm that the fire had grown to 14 acres, and an evacuation order for a zone known as SON-3H3 was issued, lifted, and then reinstated. The zone borders Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, and primarily covers the areas of North Pythian Road, Pythian Road, and Cougar Lane.

Cal Fire's public information officer said in a 2:50 pm update, "Firefighters are making good progress on the fire, which is holding within the retardant lines. Dozers lines are nearly tied in around the perimeter of the fire."

A 3:35 pm update reported that the fire was 10% contained, and forward progress had been halted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures have been reported damaged.

Parts of this area in Kenwood previously burned in the 2020 Glass Fire.