- A shooting around 1:10 am Sunday near Fern Street and Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco has left one man with life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. [NBC Bay Area]
- As monsoonal moisture continues moving in from the south, the Bay Area could see isolated showers or thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. Warm, dry weather is expected to continue through the middle of the week. [KRON4]
- In case you missed the overnight news, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71 after what's been described as a "brief and sudden illness" but what was reportedly a heart attack. His death will trigger a special August primary and Republican Governor Henry McMaster will appoint someone to fulfill the remainder of Graham's term, which ends in January. [CNN]
- Graham, being merely 71, wasn't even one of the especially old members of the Senate, highlighting the chamber's ongoing age problem. [New York Times]
- Police in Palo Alto are investigating a possible hate crime after the discovery of spray-painted swastikas and sexual images inside the men's restroom at Greer Park. [KRON4]
- The group Stop the AI Race led another protest of around 200 people Saturday who marched between the offices of OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google DeepMind. [Chronicle]
- PetSmart, the largest pet-supply retailer in the country, is closing its only San Francisco store on Geary Boulevard next week. [KTVU]
Photo by Johannes Plenio