Local:
- Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two people during a June Alameda beach takeover, with a 19-year-old man accused of attempted murder and an 18-year-old woman arrested as an alleged accessory after the fact. [KRON4]
- In light of widespread delays at SFO due to ongoing ground construction and FAA restrictions, along with a technical glitch Wednesday, here’s a list of nonstop flights that can be booked out of Oakland airport, which has been expanding its list. [Bay Area News Group]
- Chevron spilled about a barrel of gasoline mixture into the San Francisco Bay Wednesday while performing maintenance work at its Richmond refinery, which the company says was quickly stopped and cleaned up. [Chronicle]
- The Fillmore Jazz Festival was a huge success over the weekend, and the Heritage Center continues to activate the neighborhood with a roster of community programming and events. [KQED]
National:
- Dating apps have experienced a boost during the World Cup, with Tinder reporting more users and swiping activity while Feeld found sharp increases in soccer-related interests. [Fast Company]
- A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee by two members of the National Guard, as 1,472 soldiers are currently deployed there by President Donald Trump. [ABC News]
- Darrell Sheets of Storage Wars fame, who died by suicide in April, was being cyberbullied on Facebook. [NBC News]
Video:
- Last month during its 50th annual film festival, Frameline shared some brilliant segments on social media of various actors and filmmakers walking the “red carpet” — or more specifically, a bright, red yoga mat. The wind wasn’t cooperating during actor Hannah Einbinder and filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun's turn down the aisle, which prompted a comical moment involving Einbinder’s middle finger.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist