- A 19-year-old student at Menlo College is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in his dorm room and then ordering a Plan B contraceptive pill on Door Dash. Andres Manuel Aguilar reportedly met the girl at a bus stop and exchanged messages, and he told investigators he thought she was 17. [Chronicle]
- A Berkeley restaurant and music venue owner, Alexander Popov, has pleaded no contest to a felony theft scheme involving his father. Popov, who lives in Moraga and owns Cornerstone in Berkeley, was accused of stealing money from his now deceased father in Solano County in 2022. [Berkeleyside]
- A 47-year-old San Jose man, Jonathan Bynum, has been arrested for a spree of over 30 restaurant burglaries that he allegedly committed over the course of a year, all using an electric scooter to get in and out. [KTVU]
- San Francisco supervisors are debating an ordinance that would withhold funding for supportive housing unless the complex requires its tenants to be sober and in treatment for addiction. [KPIX]
- The swanky Blackhawk Plaza shopping center in Danville is struggling after losing its anchor tenants, a movie theater and a grocery store, and its owners have filed for bankruptcy. [Chronicle]
- Trump still refuses to sign the housing bill, in protest over Congress not passing the voting measures he wants, but it will still become law anyway unless he vetoes it. [New York Times]
- A name change that was approved earlier this year just took effect this week, renaming Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J. Trump International Airport. [New York Times]
Photo by Anthony Sebbo