Local:
- SF Supervisor Shamann Walton was hit with a $4,500 ethics fine over his having accepted a portrait of himself as a gift from the nonprofit Urban Ed Academy, as well as taking a free trip from another nonprofit. In addition to the portrait, valued at $5,500, Walton accepted the fine for taking a free conference trip from Bay Area Community Resources, right before he voted to increase a contract for the nonprofit to the tune of $4.8 million. [Chronicle]
- A CHP officer stopped on the side of the I-80 freeway in Vacaville Sunday was reportedly nearly struck and had to jump out of the path of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 that was speeding along the shoulder, and the car allegedly collided with the officer's motorcyle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. [KTVU]
- Funding was cut in the new SF city budget for the city’s immigrant rapid response hotline, which is likely to lead to callers not be able to speak to a live agent after hours, or experiencing longer waits during peak hours. [Mission Local]
National:
- Senator Mitch McConnell, the former Republican majority leader, remains MIA after an apparent heart attack last month that his communications team has declined to confirm. McConnell was hospitalized on June 14, that much we know, but nothing else about his condition has been shared; and four spending bills have been held up by the Senate Appropriations Committee, with Republicans needing his vote to advance them. [New York Times]
- Hundreds of members of Patriot Front, a white nationalist group, marched masked through Washington, DC on Saturday, for the nation's 250th birthday, chanting "Reclaim America." [KABC]
- Maine's Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, who had already been the subject of multiple accusations by women of rough treatment, has now been accused by one woman of sexual assault, which is leading to calls that he drop out of the race. [CNN]
Video:
- In a follow-up to the weekend's story about an alleged car crash in Napa County involving Paul Pelosi — the second in four years — this one a hit-and-run in Yountville on Friday afternoon, we can now see in the video below the damage to the rear end of a Tesla that was parked on the street there.
Top image: San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton greets the crowd during the 53rd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 25, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Meera Fox/Getty Images)