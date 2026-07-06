Flight delays at SFO on the Monday following a very busy July 4th weekend were averaging between one to two hours, largely due to ground construction as well as FAA restrictions limiting arrivals — made worse by cancellations on the East Coast.

The number of delayed flights at San Francisco International Airport continued to climb Monday evening, as the Chronicle reports, hitting 410 prior to publishing, as the airport worked through very heavy post-holiday travel.

The delays largely stem from new FAA regulations along with the airport's reduced runway capacity during construction. As SFist reported in March, the FAA's ban on parallel landings during SFO's runway reconstruction cut arrival capacity from 54 flights per hour to 36, and by June roughly one-third of inbound flights were arriving late.

The delays were also compounded by disruptions elsewhere in the country. Thunderstorms triggered FAA ground delays and cancellations at several major East Coast airports, including New York, Boston, Washington, and Philadelphia. Additionally, according to ABC News, a fuel system failure at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday night temporarily halted departures and left arriving aircraft backed up on the tarmac waiting for gates.

The FAA reportedly said air traffic controllers handled more than 300,000 domestic flights over the holiday weekend, the busiest Fourth of July travel period in 15 years.

SFO passengers were advised to check directly with their airlines for updated flight information.

Previously: Delays at SFO Skyrocket Following Runway Closure and New FAA Restrictions

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