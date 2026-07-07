- A pair of San Mateo teens were detained by police Monday for allegedly drinking alcohol in a Waymo and shooting Orbeez from a toy gun. It's unclear if the teens were shooting at people in the street, but San Mateo police warn, "Shooting projectiles at speed can cause real damage." [KRON4]
- A federal appeals court is hearing an appeal today in a case involving a California labor law that prohibits employers from requiring employee attendance at meetings where political or religious topics are discussed. Lawyers with the Liberty Justice Center argue that the law violates the First Amendment, but the state says it does not, it simply bars employers from retaliating against workers who decline to attend such meetings. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Oakland City Council is voting today on those proposed sex-work barriers for several side streets off International Boulevard, hoping to decrease car traffic by "johns" similar to efforts in San Francisco's Mission District. [KTVU]
- A San Jose pastor, Ray Fitzgerald Montgomery, has been convicted of domestic violence for a strangling incident involving a woman he dated in 2024. [KTVU]
- Former Governor Jerry Brown, who served as mayor of Oakland from 1999 to 2007, has written an op-ed decrying a push to close a charter school, East Oakland's Aspire Golden State Prep, saying that the district is relying "on a narrow interpretation of performance data" in making the decision. [Cal Matters]
- In the World Cup, the US men's team was routed 4-1 by Belgium in the Round of 16 Monday night, which points to the team still not being up to par with the world's elite soccer squads. [Chronicle]
- Jonathan Cain, keyboardist for the band Journey and co-writer of the song "Don't Stop Believin'" has turned to Christian music of late, and he now tells a Christian publication that the famous song is "disguised as a song about the Holy Spirit." [Chronicle]