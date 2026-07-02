It's been one year since the deadly fireworks warehouse explosion in Esparto, and the families of the seven men killed are still seeking justice. In April, eight people were charged with crimes related to the explosion, including Yolo County Sheriff's Lieutenant Sam Machado, on whose property the explosion occurred. [KPIX]

In April, eight people were charged with crimes related to the explosion, including Yolo County Sheriff's Lieutenant Sam Machado, on whose property the explosion occurred. [KPIX] District 8 supervisor candidate Manny Yekutiel has lost several endorsements, including that of CA Attorney General Rob Bonta, as he continues to deny allegations that he aggressively groped a man at a late-night apartment gathering six years ago. [KTVU]

Bay Area ER docs warn that in addition to fireworks injuries, this holiday weekend is known for an uptick in grilling accidents, heat-related illness, and drownings. [Chronicle]

A record-breaking 72 million Americans are expected to travel this July 4th weekend, which will make for clogged roads and airports. [KRON4]

A rebound of Tesla sales in Europe has helped make up for sliding sales in the United States in the second quarter of this year. [New York Times]

Drone pilots will be fined $100,000 if they are caught operating near the Golden Gate Bridge during Saturday's fireworks display. [Chronicle]

The Marin County Fair opened Wednesday for its five-day, holiday weekend run, with nightly fireworks and World Cup matches playing on a big screen. [KTVU]

Top image: Fireworks explode over the Golden Gate Bridge on May 27, 2012 in San Francisco, California. The Golden Gate Bridge celebrates its 75th anniversary today. The 1.7 mile steel suspension bridge, one of the modern Wonders of the World, opened to traffic on May 27, 1937. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)