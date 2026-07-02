An adult and a child in a stroller were injured after they were struck by an elderly driver on Sacramento near Powell Street on the edge of SF’s Chinatown.

San Francisco firefighters responded around 3:45 pm Wednesday to the area of Sacramento and Powell streets, which borders Chinatown and Nob Hill, after a driver allegedly struck an adult who was pushing a child in a stroller, as KRON4 reports.

Based on the outlet’s video segment, the collision appeared to have occurred on the Chinatown side of Sacramento Street near Joice Street alley. In the video, the driver’s car can be seen being loaded onto a tow truck as crew members clean up debris from the sidewalk, and there are visible scratches on the building’s exterior.

The adult and child were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries, according to the fire department.

Per KRON4, the driver, whom police say was elderly, was also injured but declined being taken to the hospital. Drugs or alcohol reportedly do not appear to have been factors in the crash. No further information about the incident was provided.

As SFist reported in May, Marina residents are fighting for safety improvements in the area of Chestnut and Laguna streets — a high injury hot spot — after a driver allegedly injured a nanny and toddler, who was also in a stroller, in a crosswalk there in April.

In Chinatown, one person was killed and another injured in April after a 76-year-old driver allegedly plowed into them from across the street before crashing into a building. He was later arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Related: Marina Residents Demand Safety Improvements After Driver Strikes Nanny, Child Near Park

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