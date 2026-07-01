Local:

A preliminary investigation has found that construction work that was ongoing at the SF Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Pacific Heights likely sparked the fire there on Monday. The church suffered significant damage in its main worship area. [NBC Bay Area]

The church suffered significant damage in its main worship area. [NBC Bay Area] Advocates for transgender athletes in California schools are celebrating Tuesday's ruling at the Supreme Court, at least in part, because it allows states that already protect trans athletes, including California, to continue to enforce those inclusive policies. [Cal Matters]

Under a new ordinance, residents of unincorporated Alameda County could face fines of $500 to $1,000 if they are caught setting off illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July. [KPIX]

National:

The US men's team triumphed over Bosnia-Herzegovina Wednesday evening 2-0, meaning that they advance to the Round of 16. Player Folarin Balogun got a red card, which means he will not be able to play in the next match against Belgium on Monday at 5 pm in Seattle. [KTVU]

Player Folarin Balogun got a red card, which means he will not be able to play in the next match against Belgium on Monday at 5 pm in Seattle. [KTVU] A federal judge in Washington has blocked the Trump administration in its direction to the US Postal Service not to deliver mail-in ballots in states that don't share voter information with the federal government. [New York Times]

Trump World is reportedly nervous that a heatwave and general lack of enthusiasm about the 250th anniversary celebrations in DC will lead to lackluster crowds this weekend. [CNN]

Video:

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Top image: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Antonee Robinson #5 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)