An early morning fire caused some serious damage to The Mill on Monday, leaving the bakery-cafe now indefinitely closed due to fire much like Italian restaurant Che Fico on the next block.

Kitchen fires are doing some serious damage to the food scene on Divisadero, with now two businesses being shuttered by fire in the last month.

The Mill (736 Divisadero) had a fire Monday morning around 3:20 am, as the San Francisco Fire Department explained in a Facebook post. The department said they had successfully contained the fire to that business.

Video from the scene shows firefighters tearing into the back wall and ceiling at the rear of the kitchen/bakery area, leading to some visible damage.



A passerby who had been trying to get their morning coffee at the Mill posted images from the aftermath Monday morning.

A lot of fires in the divisadero corridor of S.F. lately!



Just tried going to The Mill and they are starting to patch it up. A fire broke out there 3 hours ago and it looks somewhat bad. https://t.co/d6gwH3t5s4 pic.twitter.com/QkgkWvRnxd — Zach Tratar (@zachtratar) June 29, 2026

The Mill, which opened 13 years ago on Divisadero (remember the quaint days of uproars over $4 toast?), is the retail face of Josey Baker Bread, the popular bakery operation that recently had the honor of being named the maker of the Chronicle's favorite sourdough loaf in the Bay Area.

The Mill is also the central bread-making hub of the bakery, which could mean some significant interruption in the city's supply of JBB sourdough and Wonder Bread loaves in the foreseeable future, depending on how long it takes for The Mill to be operational again. The Mill also offers popular bread- and pizza-making classes, in addition to being a popular daytime community hub for the NoPa and Alamo Square neighborhoods.

An Instagram post from The Mill this morning says, "Last night we had a fire and will be closed until further notice while we get everything sorted. Everyone is safe, just in shock.Thank you for your support as we figure out how to move forward."

This fire comes just two weeks after a chimney flue fire closed Che Fico at 838 Divisadero.

Top image via Zach Tratar/X