- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a national tax on billionaires as the first step in his "economic reset for America" agenda, he announced Friday. The plan, which opponents argue falls well short of the wealth tax on the ballot this fall, arrives as Newsom eyes a possible run at the White House in 2028. [CNN]
- Following the arrest of an alleged felon, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office stated Friday that a subsequent search of the suspect's home revealed a cache of 546 pounds of commercial-grade fireworks. The suspect has since been arrested and booked into the Santa Rita Jail. [KRON4]
- Former Vogue editor-in-chief and Devil Wears Prada inspiration Anna Wintour came to San Francisco this week as the featured guest of a party thrown by Penny Coulter, Mayor Daniel Lurie’s chief of protocol, at her home in Presidio Heights. Rumors continue to swirl over San Francisco possibly hosting Wintour's Vogue World spectacle in 2027. [SF Standard]
- San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier scored big on Friday night in the NHL Draft, adding winger Ivar Stenberg at No. 2, defenseman Keaton Verhoeff at No. 9, and, following a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers, fellow defenseman Ryan Lin at No. 21. [Mercury News]
- Vice President JD Vance took an usual path to promotion yesterday by claiming the Watergate scandal that engulfed Richard Nixon's presidency would be "a 12-hour news story" if it happened today. The remarks were made from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, where Vance was appearing in support of his new book. [NBC News]
- Chet Hanks, eldest son of Concord native and Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, is starring in a new commercial for Julie, a morning-after pill. The campaign, which went live Friday, is dubbed "I'm With Stupid" and features Hanks in a dumb boyfriend role. [Chronicle]
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