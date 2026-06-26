Local:
- New findings by a civil grand jury reveal that San Francisco jails are alarmingly overcrowded, understaffed, and generally neglected. The damning new 50-page report authored by 19 jurors warns that city jails have reached "a breaking point." [Mission Local]
- Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a parking garage last month in San Jose University as residents of Monterey County. Per the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office, the deceased individuals have been confirmed as Angelo Henry, 36, and Deziree Auelua-Misa, 30. A cause of death has yet to be announced. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area businesses like Arepas Latin Cuisine are banding together to collect donations to support those affected by two massive earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday. As of Friday, over 900 people were confirmed dead in the disaster. [KRON4]
National:
- The U.S. struck Iran on Friday, providing a swift response to yesterday's drone-assisted projectile attack against a container ship off the coast of Oman. President Trump claimed in a subsequent presser that Iran's attack on Thursday violated the current terms of the ceasefire. [ABC 7]
- The judge overseeing the trial of Tyler Robinson, the man charged with murdering Charlie Kirk last fall, held prosecutors in contempt on Friday over comments made about the defendant. Robinson has yet to enter a plea on his charge of aggravated murder. [Politico]
- The Texas education board has approved a "broad new statewide reading list" that will require more than 5 million public school students to read passages from the Bible. The reading list changes, if unchallenged, are expected to begin by 2030. [Guardian]
Video:
- Disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk — who does not play for the Washington Commanders — posted a video on his Instagram in which he encourages his followers to catch him "back on tour" by purchasing tickets to the Commanders' 2026-2027 season. The move follows previous antics like Aiyuk driving 100mph around Levi's Stadium last December.
Image: Joe Kukura/SFist