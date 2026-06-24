Lisa Catalano, the woman who succeeded in getting her name and photo out there for the world to see last year in her self-funded, billboard-focused campaign to find a husband in a hurry, has found a boyfriend, and everything will be happy from here on out, ever after.

Is it a perfectly rational and pragmatic approach, when your biological clock is ticking, to spend (presumably) thousands of dollars on a billboard campaign and website in order to take applications for a potential husband? In Lisa Catalano's mind it is, and less than a year after launching her "Marry Lisa" campaign, she claims to have found a man who fits all her criteria.

Now comes the hard part of course: having a relationship that you're both still committed to in several years, after you've actually gotten to know each other. Will you already have a kid at that point? Will your rush to find a mate by any means necessary and procreate end up being the source of psychological trauma for that kid as they grow up amid your unhappiness and possible divorce?

Never mind that! Lisa's closing up shop on the campaign, and published a photo that only reveals the slightest of profiles of her new man, whose privacy she says she's protecting. For now.

"Now that I have a boyfriend and am no longer running the billboards, I'm ready to talk!" Catalano says in a new YouTube video, which appears to be a possible effort to make some content cash to offset what she spent on those billboards. The video discusses what she actually spent — and it takes 22 minutes to do so, because algorithms.

Shockingly, she only spent $976 on the billboard campaign, and another $100 on taxi-top ads, plus some more small amounts on promotional items like buttons and flyers, as well as increased security for herself.



Given the relative cheapness of this whole campaign, will she inspire copycats? Also, will she suffer the indignity of having to relaunch this campaign if this relationship doesn't work out? Because very often, they don't!

But Lisa says she got plenty of hate mail in this process, so I don't mean to pile on with negativity.

42-year-old Lisa had a sad story coming into this viral effort, after she said her long-term boyfriend died of a terminal illness in 2023. But, as she picked herself up fro that tragedy, she decided to put herself out there in the most aggressive way she could think of, and she reportedly had around 4,000 applicants from around the world — ultimately settling on one who, as she wanted, was between the ages of 35 and 45, aligned with her politically, and is relatively fit and trim and ready to have kids.

Best of luck, Lisa.

Previously: ‘Marry Lisa’ Billboard Woman Still Very Much In Hunt for Husband, Being Pretty Choosy About It