A week ahead of Charli xcx's headlining performance at San Francisco's Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, several hundred of her most fashionable fans gathered downtown to determine the British pop singer's most striking doppelgänger.

As the Chronicle reports, Friday's event saw a dozen candidates vie to be chosen as the top Charli xcx impersonator. The occasion, a collaboration between the Downtown SF Partnership and promoter Noise Pop Industries, also marked the official return of the free Fridays on Front Street series

The event follows a recent trend of celebrity look-a-like contests that have taken off since the real Timothee Chalamet attended a 2024 event in New York City convened to find his doppelgänger.

Winner Alina Rahman, 28, of Vallejo took top honors with an outfit that consisted of a black tank top, miniskirt, knee-high boots, wraparound shades, crimped dark hair, and a cigarette — all inspired by Charli xcx’s December 2024 performance on Saturday Night Live. Rahman's prize: $365 in cash (a nod to the artist's supernova single "365") and two passes to the 2027 Noise Pop Festival.

Friday's festivities on Front Street also saw participation from several local vendors, including bratwurst for sale from Harrington's Bar & Grill in honor of Charli xcx's 2024 album, Brat, and a "Brat Green Bling Bar" hosted by HappyCake Face Painting.

Speaking to the Chronicle following her victory, Rahman lamented that she wasn't able to invest more in her winning look.

“Honestly," she said, "her style is so individualistic that if I had a lot of money, I (still) wouldn’t be able to really nail it. But I'm working with my salary, so this is what we got.”

Following Friday's contest, the next challenge for local fans will be deciding whether to attend Charli xcx's newly announced free in-store Q&A at San Francisco's Amoeba Music on Friday, August 7.

As KRON4 reports, the issue stems from timing, as only five hours separates Charli xcx's afternoon Q&A at Amoeba and her headlining set in Golden Gate Park for Outside Lands. She's currently promoting her latest album — Music, Fashion, Film — following its release on July 24.

Related: Outside Lands Set Times Revealed, With the Usual Conflicts Galore

Image: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 29: Charli xcx performs onstage during Spotify Presents: Music, Fashion, Film - Live in Nashville at The Basement East on July 29, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Spotify)