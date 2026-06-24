Prior to the fatal stabbing of a San Jose woman earlier this month, her estranged husband was arrested for extreme stalking, including slashing her tires, trying to get a job where she worked, and following her to the police station.

On June 11, San Jose police were called to an apartment on Descanso Drive around 11:45 pm and found both Maria Vanegas Parra, 45, and her estranged husband, Pablo Andres Aguilera Mora, 46, suffering from stab wounds, as KRON4 reports. Investigators say Aguilera Mora’s injury appeared self-inflicted and he survived after being hospitalized, while Vanegas Parra died at the hospital.

Prosecutors say Vanegas Parra identified Aguilera Mora as her attacker in her final moments, and the District Attorney’s Office said he also allegedly threatened the witness who called 911.

According to Bay Area News Group, Vanegas Parra’s roommate told police he heard her yell for him to call the police through her bedroom door, which was locked. Before calling the police, her roommate said he busted through the door and was met with Aguilera Mora waving a knife at him and telling him to leave.

Court records show the killing came after months of escalating stalking. Between February and March, Aguilera Mora allegedly tracked Vanegas Parra using multiple GPS devices hidden in her car, monitored her movements outside her home, workplace, and church, and sent more than 100 texts and voicemails. He also allegedly slashed her tires and attempted to get a job at her workplace.

KRON4 reports that when she went to a police station to report the harassment, Aguilera Mora followed her there, according to investigators. Officers confronted him outside the station, where he admitted to placing GPS trackers because he “loved her,” the report states.

Aguilera Mora was arrested on March 18 and later charged with stalking. He was released under supervised conditions that included an ankle monitor, an emergency protective order, and a no-contact order requiring him to stay away from Vanegas Parra’s home, work, and any known locations, per the news group.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, those charges were still pending when Aguilera Mora allegedly committed the murder.

He’s being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges including murder, assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness, and contempt of court, and he’s due back in court August 25.

The stabbing was reportedly San Jose’s 11th homicide of the year, and the fourth tied to domestic violence.

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Image: Will Buckner/Flickr