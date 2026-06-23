The night shows have been announced for the week of Outside Lands in August, and they include special appearances around the city by GRiZ, Modest Mouse, Clipse, Ben Böhmer, and Japanese DJ Yousuke Yukimatsu.

Local music lovers who adore the often foggy moodiness of Outside Lands are gearing up for this summer's edition the first weekend in August. But before the first artist takes the stage in Golden Gate Park, there will be several night shows — as has been customary for a number of years — and there are more scheduled throughout the weekend at venues around the city.

The schedule begins with four shows on Thursday, August 6, including Modest Mouse with Sun Atoms at the Castro, and Clipse at The Independent. Also playing that night will be Balu Brigada at Bimbo's 356 Club, and DJ Yousuke Yukimatsu (styled as ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U) at 1015 Folsom.

On Friday, August 7, as Outside Lands is winding down in the park, GRiZ will take the stage at The Independent at 10 pm, and OMNOM will be spinning at 1015 Folsom.

Goldie Boutilier is playing The Independent on Saturday night, August 8, while Sports will be playing at The Rickshaw Stop, and camoufly will be playing at Great Northern with 1-800 GIRLS.

And Ben Böhmer will close out the weekend with a Sunday night show at The Independent.

Most of these are 21+ shows, but Modest Mouse and Sports are both all ages.

Tickets go on pre-sale for Outside Lands attendees at 10 am on Wednesday, June 24. The general sale begins at 10 am Thursday, June 25.

See all the info on the night shows and links to buy tickets here.

Tickets for Outside Lands are sold out, including all single-day tickets, but there is a waitlist open for all ticket types.

The festival is also offering a new VIP option for those who plan on spending a good portion of the fest in the SOMA dance area. It's called SOMA Social Club, and it comes with 10 VIP single-day tickets, a VIP table in the SOMA area within the SOMA lounge with views of the SOMA stage, complimentary food, dedicated waitstaff, and choice of bottles from a spirits menu. It also gives you access to VIP areas at other stages, and golf cart service to the Lands End Stage. Prices for that aren't listed, but there's a contact button here.

Related: Will Another Planet Continue Doing Extra Golden Gate Concerts After Outside Lands?

Top image: Photo courtesy of Modest Mouse