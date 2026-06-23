Grammy-winning singer Alanis Morissette and her husband have just sold their six-bedroom home in Lafayette for $9.6 million, just a week after putting it on the market.

Alanis Morissette and husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway moved to the Bay Area in 2018 with their two young children and a third on the way. As she told the New York Times at time, she was "done" with Los Angeles, and was "ready to be closer to her best friends, to Big Sur, to the redwoods, to skiing at Lake Tahoe." She also added that "more people 'un-school' their kids" in Northern California, though it's not clear if all the kids are now home-schooled. (A second home she owned in Malibu was also reportedly partially destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey Fire.)

Now 52 and a mother of three, Morissette has remained mostly below the radar since moving to Lafayette's Upper Happy Valley neighborhood in 2018 — and it was only publicly known that she owned a home in Olympic Valley, near Lake Tahoe, which the media presumed was her primary residence.

But having paid just under $5 million for the six-bedroom house in 2018, she and Treadway listed it on May 12 for $7.5 million, per Realtor.com, and it was in contract within a week. Records show that the sale closed June 1 for $9.6 million, a near 100% profit over the 2018 price, and $2.1 million over asking.

It's unclear if Morissette and family plan to split their time and maintain a presence in the Bay Area, but Realtor.com notes that a trust registered under the name of her longtime business manager closed on an $11 million mansion in Brentwood over a year ago, not far from the home she sold there in 2018, indicating she is no longer "done" with Los Angeles after all.

In 2024, Morissette spoke to local station ABC 7 about her love of the Bay Area, saying, "Ever since I was 21, I remember having said to myself that I needed to live here."

Even then, though, she sounded like she may have had plans to move, saying, "Took a break from Hollywood, had my third child up here." And, she added, "I'm just in love with the Bay Area. It's a big, big piece of who I am."

Morissette's oldest child, Ever, will turn 16 in December, and daughter Onyx will be 10 in August. Winter, who was born in the Bay Area, turns 7 in August.

People Magazine profiled Morissette and the children last year.

Morissette is scheduled to perform four dates in Los Angeles in November on her current world tour, the Butterfly With a Machete Tour, which so far only has dates in Europe, the UK, Canada, and three other US cities, but not SF or the Bay.

Top image: Mario "Souleye" Treadway and Alanis Morissette attend the 2026 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)