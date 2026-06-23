- All the westbound lanes of I-80 were closed Tuesday morning in Placer County following the 6 am overturning of a big rig that was carrying live pigs, some of which escaped onto roadway before being corralled. As of 8 am, the pigs were still being loaded onto a new trailer that had arrived at the scene, and the driver was being treated for minor injuries. [KCRA]
- Two hikers who apparently went off trail and required rescue from a cliff near the Golden Gate Bridge Monday were cited and fined by National Park Police. [KRON4]
- There's an ongoing issue with boats that are illegally docked at the Jack London Aquatic Center that are in disrepair and now sinking into the Oakland Estuary. [KTVU]
- 40 Chromebooks were stolen from the RR Learning Center and Ministries in Antioch last week, threatening summer school and college prep programs there. [KRON4]
- FIFA demanded that the Levi's logo be covered up with a white tarp at Levi's Stadium, and Levi's has now turned this into a viral marketing campaign, using the distinctie shape of the logo. [Chronicle]
- A second ransom note in the case of the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie reportedly indicated that she had died, and contained no further demand for ransom. [Today]
- Some volatility has hit the stock market, with traders apparently nervy about AI and chipmaker stocks, and that spilled over into the Asian markets Tuesday. [CNN]
Photo by Kenneth Schipper