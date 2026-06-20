Global gaming company Ubisoft, maker of Assassin’s Creed, is mourning the loss of co-founder Claude Guillemot after authorities confirmed that he and flight instructor Marc Guillet were both killed in a plane crash on Friday in western France. An investigation into the crash is now underway.

Guillemot, 69, was flying in a twin-engine Cessna 421 plane with Guillet before they crashed into a field outside the French Atlantic coast resort town of La Baule on Friday evening, Reuters reports. The tragedy occurred just as La Baule was scheduled to host an air show over the weekend and was first reported by French news outlets.

Today, Ubisoft — the video game publisher responsible for Just Dance as well as the Rayman and Tom Clancy franchises — acknowledged Guillemot’s death in a brief statement:

"Ubisoft ‌was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chairman of Guillemot Corp, in an accident. Our thoughts are with his family ⁠and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time.”

Founded by Guillemot and his four brothers back in 1986, Ubisoft’s massive success with the Assassin’s Creed series and other bestsellers quickly turned it into a global brand. The company's ubiquitous presence also includes offices in San Francisco's Mission District. Sadly, the San Francisco Chronicle reported earlier this month that employees there are facing fresh layoffs following the company's decision to close a separate game studio in SF's SoMa district back in 2024.

Reuters also detailed how Guillemot’s efforts helped Ubisoft evolve from its modest origins as a mail-order software business to one of the video game industry’s biggest developers. Working largely behind the scenes in an “operational backbone” capacity to oversee his family’s broader entertainment business, it was Guillemot’s brother, Yves, who became Ubisoft’s face as CEO.

According to CBS News, both Guillemot and his flight instructor, Guillet, were licensed and experienced pilots, adding further mystery to the tragedy. A cause for the crash has yet to be determined.

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Image: The Ubisoft logo is displayed during the Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel London on September 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)