- BART is running some after-midnight trains tonight for those attending the Jordan v. Algeria match at Levi's Stadium, which kicks off at 8 pm. Trains will provide service to Bay Fair, Dublin/Pleasanton, MacArthur, Warm Springs/Fremont, Hayward, South Hayward, Union City, El Cerrito Del Norte, Pleasant Hill, and Powell Street stations, and all other stations will be closed after midnight. [KRON4]
- Firefighters in San Jose were called to the creepy, abandoned Agnews State Hospital Saturday night to perform a rescue. The former psychiatric facility, built in 1889, attracts plenty of urban explorers, and one apparently got themselves trapped at the bottom of an elevator shaft. [KTVU]
- A statue in San Jose that depicts a Vietnamese soldier standing beside an American soldier, which was installed in 2024, was vandalized over the weekend and the Vietnamese soldier was stolen, but police recovered it on Sunday and an investigation is ongoing. [KRON4]
- Alan Greenspan, who presided over the Federal Reserve under four presidents from 1987 to 2006, has died at age 100. [New York Times]
- Bay Area couple Eric and Dayna Quanbeck have helped improve safety standards for certain swing and manual slide gates, in an effort that began after a 400-pound manual school gate collapsed on top of their seven-year-old son Alex, killing him in 2019. [KRON4]
- Toy Story 5 just officially had the biggest opening weekend of the year, making $160 million in the US alone and $312 million globally, making it Pixar's second-biggest opening ever behind Inside Out 2. [Vulture]
- After ranch dressing has become an unexpected hit among international World Cup travelers, the TSA issued a tongue-in-cheek warning about not trying to travel with full-size bottles of ranch in your carry-on luggage. [Chronicle]
Photo by Derek Zhang