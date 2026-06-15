For the first time in 14 years, and only the third time ever, there will be a big fireworks show on the Golden Gate Bridge to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday on July 4th.

SF Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Monday that the city will be putting on an extra-special and grand Fourth of July pyrotechnic display, using the iconic Golden Gate Bridge as frame the show. The display is expected to be visible from all over the Bay, with fireworks going off from the bridge's east (Bay-facing) side, as well as from the tops of its two towers and from two barges in the Bay.

The free show will start at 9:30 pm on July 4th, while a different and decidedly more fascist display will be going on in Washington, to celebrate the nation's semiquincentennial.

Fireworks explode over the Golden Gate Bridge on May 27, 2012 in San Francisco, California. The Golden Gate Bridge celebrates its 75th anniversary today. The 1.7 mile steel suspension bridge, one of the modern Wonders of the World, opened to traffic on May 27, 1937. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The last time there was a fireworks show on the bridge was in 2012, in celebration of the bridge's 75th anniversary, and there was a similar fireworks show 25 years earlier, in 1987, for the 50th anniversary.

"The Golden Gate Bridge is as iconic as any landmark in the United States, so it’s an ideal place to launch fireworks for our country’s 250th anniversary," Lurie said in a statement. "If you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate July Fourth, there’s nowhere better than the city with the most beautiful parks, the best restaurants, and the most dynamic arts and culture."

Denis Mulligan, the general manager of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, said in his own statement, "As stewards of this iconic structure and symbol of our community, we are honored to help celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary and look forward to a festive, safe, and memorable night for all."

Fireworks watchers are encouraged to watch the show from Crissy Field, Marina Green, and Pier 39 — one of the barges this year will be near Pier 39 — but the show won't be visible from the Ferry Building this year.

All the rooftops around the Marina, Russian Hill, Nob Hill, and North Beach with northwest views of the bridge will make for ideal party spots as well, so long as these are safe rooftops with guardrails of some kind!

Those who were here 14 years ago may remember some of the big show, which included waterfall effects off the bridge deck, and fiery effects all along the bridge and the from the towers. The only thing was, the weather in late May is typically a lot less foggy than early July, so we'll see how this works out!

Below, a few more shots from 2012.

Fireworks explode over the Golden Gate Bridge on May 27, 2012 in San Francisco, California. The Golden Gate Bridge celebrates its 75th anniversary today. The 1.7 mile steel suspension bridge, one of the modern Wonders of the World, opened to traffic on May 27, 1937. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Fireworks explode over the Golden Gate Bridge on May 27, 2012 in San Francisco, California. The Golden Gate Bridge celebrates its 75th anniversary today. The 1.7 mile steel suspension bridge, one of the modern Wonders of the World, opened to traffic on May 27, 1937. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Fireworks explode over the Golden Gate Bridge on May 27, 2012 in San Francisco, California. The Golden Gate Bridge celebrates its 75th anniversary today. The 1.7 mile steel suspension bridge, one of the modern Wonders of the World, opened to traffic on May 27, 1937. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)