- Thursday saw a high of 94 degrees in San Francisco as the heatwave continues, and this was the second day in a row it was 94 degrees in downtown SF. Friday is expected to cool off somewhat (80 degrees), but temperatures are expected to be back in the 90s on Saturday. [SFGate]
- That long-stalled Union Square Jollibee in the former Payless ShoeSource is now claiming it will be open by the end of 2024. Per the SF Business Times, the building’s manager says the Filipino fast food location will be open in “late November or December 2024,” but also hedged and said “or, barring that, by at least April 2025.” [SF Business Times]
- The SF firefighter who attacked another firefighter with a wrench has been sentenced into a mental health diversion program, and will avoid jail time. The incident happened in Alameda County, which is DA Pamela Price’s jurisdiction, though this was a judge’s call and Price’s office reportedly opposed the jail-avoiding diversion. [KGO]
- After the executive director of SF’s Human Rights Commission stepped down over rampant misspending at that commission’s Dream Keeper Initiative, the director of the Dream Keeper Initiative, Saidah Leatutufu-Burch, was either fired or resigned on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- That missing Oakland mother and her five-year-old son were found safe, though the Oakland Police Department did not provide any additional information. [@oaklandpoliceca via Twitter]
- A Thursday morning two-car crash in Nob Hill lead to a fistfight between the two motorists, though no serious injuries were reported in the crash or the fight. [KRON4]
Image: HONG KONG, HONG KONG - JUNE 14: A Jollibee Foods Corporation's mascot is seen at one of the company's restaurant in Hong Kong on 14 Jun 2018. As of April 2018, JFC had a total of about 1,200 Jollibee outlets worldwide, with presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, North America, and Italy. (Photo by S3studio/Getty Images)