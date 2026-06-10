Former Fox News host Steve Hilton will face Xavier Becerra in California’s November governor’s race, according to the latest projections, with Hilton beating out billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer for the second spot in last week’s primary.

The result of last week’s primary for California governor creates a general election that could likely work in Xavier Becerra’s favor, as Republicans haven't won statewide office in two decades, as the New York Times reports. Becerra was also spared an all-Democrat competition against billionaire progressive Tom Steyer, who conceded Tuesday following the latest vote-count update.

According to KQED, California Republicans cast ballots earlier and at higher rates than they did in the 2022 gubernatorial primary, while many Democratic voters returned vote-by-mail ballots later in the process. As votes continued to come in from Democratic-leaning regions, Steyer narrowed the gap somewhat to around 200,000 votes, but not enough to overtake Steve Hilton, who received an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Hilton reportedly called for additional resources for vote counting and backed a November voter ID measure, while Becerra argued the proposal could make voting more difficult. Per the Times, Trump raised claims of election fraud, but Hilton said his campaign had monitored the election process and had not found any evidence.

Steyer, who reportedly spent a record $216 million of his own money on the race, urged supporters to unite behind Becerra. Despite winning endorsements from labor groups and progressive organizations, Steyer faced criticism from some Democrats over his wealth and business background, while business-backed groups spent tens of millions opposing his campaign.

“We must continue to fight for a system where democracy serves Californians, not corporations — and where you do not have to be a billionaire to run on single-payer,” said Steyer in a statement, “or on breaking up monopolies, or on calling out a corrupt system when you see it.”

Hilton entered the race with strong name recognition among conservatives and campaigned on lowering taxes, reducing regulations, and addressing affordability concerns. The Times notes that Trump’s endorsement appeared to help him consolidate Republican support in the primary, though many say it poses a challenge in the general election, where anti-Trump sentiment remains strong among California voters.

Becerra ran as a moderate, emphasizing his experience in public office and his working-class upbringing. His campaign also benefited from support from business and political establishment groups that opposed Steyer’s more progressive platform.

Becerra and Hilton will now spend the next five months making their case to voters ahead of the November election.

Previously: New Poll Finds Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton Increasing Their Leads In Governor's Race

Image: California Republican Gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton speaks to supporters at his primary night event on June 2, 2026 in Huntington Beach, California. Hilton is in a tight race with Democratic candidates Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)