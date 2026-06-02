The San Francisco police officer who was critically injured Sunday in the line of duty has been identified, and so has the suspect who allegedly shot at police, who is a convicted felon out on parole.

A shootout between two robbery suspects and SFPD officers in the Bayview District Sunday night left one officer and one of the suspects with life-threatening injuries, and we now know the names of the wounded officer and the uninjured suspect who is in custody.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association launched a crowdfunding campaign Monday for injured SFPD Officer Brittney Taylor, a seven-year veteran of the force who is based at Southern Station and is assigned to overnight patrols there — known on the force as Southern Midnights.

"Please support SFPD Southern Midnight’s own Officer Brittney Taylor and her family by donating anything you can," the police union says. "Taylor has dedicated her career to serving and protecting the people of San Francisco, putting her life on the line for the city she loves. Today, she and her family need our support."

The campaign has so far raised over $75,000.

SFPD Officer Brittney Taylor, left, and her family. Photo via SF Police Officers Association

In an updated release Monday afternoon, the SFPD identified 36-year-old Norris Reed III as the suspect who was driving the vehicle in question, which crossed the Bay Bridge from Oakland into San Francisco — and police seem to have been on the lookout for the vehicle and were alerted to it, possibly from a license-plate reader.

After spotting the vehicle in the area of Fifth and Folsom streets in SoMa, police attempted to pull it over in the area of Mission and First streets, at which point the vehicle fled south into the Bayview.

The vehicle then reportedly became disabled in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue, and Norris allegedly then opened fire on police officers with a semi-automatic weapon, striking Taylor multiple times.

Police returned fire, and the passenger in the vehicle was critically wounded. It's not clear whether the passenger, who has not been publicly identified, also fired shots or what charges they may face, and they remain hospitalized. Two firearms were recovered from the scene.

At a press conference Monday, per KRON4, Police Chief Derrick Lew said that officers on the scene provided emergency medical aid to both the passenger and to Taylor, and likely helped to save their lives.

Lew added that after meeting with officers to discuss the incident, "new and seasoned officers alike were shaken to the core" by what occurred.

The police union said in a statement, "This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day while protecting the people of San Francisco. What began as an effort to stop a robbery suspect quickly escalated into a violent confrontation in which an officer was shot."

Taylor received a special commendation along with her partner in 2024 for apprehending a suspect in SoMa who was carrying a stolen and loaded gun as well as illegal narcotics, after first approaching him for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk.

Reed has been booked on charges including assault upon a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm, reckless evading, resisting arrest, prohibited person in possession a firearm, assault a police officer with a deadly weapon to cause great bodily injury, and prisoner on parole.

Previously: Robbery Suspect and SFPD Officer Both Shot and Wounded In Gunfight In SF's Bayview District