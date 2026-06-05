- A new report says that the Super Bowl in February generated $720 million in total economic activity across the Bay Area, exceeding projections. That included $425 million in economic benefits to San Francisco. [KRON4]
- Voters in Marin and Sonoma counties on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a 30-year extension of a quarter-cent sales tax to support the SMART train. Residents seem to love the train, even though only about 5,000 use it every weekday. [Chronicle]
- Xavier Becerra and Steve Hilton continued to hold the top spots after more ballots were added to the count Thursday night, with Hilton at 27.2% and Becerra at 26%. Steyer continues to trail by about 300,000 votes at 20.2%. [Cal Matters]
- Saikat Chakrabarti gained a few votes after the updated vote tally Thursday, but the race for California's District 11 House seat continues to be led by Scott Wiener (41.5%) and Connie Chan (28.73%), with Chakrabarti at 15.45%. [SF Dept of Elections]
- A section of Eddy Street in SF's Tenderloin has been named for former SFPD officer Elia Lewin-Tankel, who was riding a bicycle and was struck by a fleeing suspect's vehicle in 2017, leaving him with life-altering injuries. [KRON4]
- Whistleblowers say local GLP-1 drug manufacturer Mochi Health, based in SF, uses unlicensed temp workers in Washington to process the medication. [NBC Bay Area]
- IHOP and Applebee's are teaming up to open a joint location in Los Angeles. [California Post]
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