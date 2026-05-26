A young adult suffered traumatic injuries in a fall off a nearly 100-foot cliff while visiting a memorial at Land’s End Monday evening and was rescued by helicopter.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded around 7 pm Monday to the USS San Francisco Memorial near where the person fell from a height of about 70 to 100 feet, as SFGate reports. The fire department first received calls that a child had fallen but later confirmed the person was a young adult.

The San Francisco Fire Department has completed a technical rescue of 1 person at the War Memorial San Francisco today in the City’s Richmond District. Units from Battalion 7, Rescue 1 and CHP Air OPs worked together to successfully extract, treat and transport to an area… pic.twitter.com/tTL89TM49S — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) May 26, 2026

Crews from two Richmond District fire stations reportedly arrived within five minutes and began interviewing witnesses after locating the person, who was not moving, below a nearby cliff, according to department spokesperson, Capt. Jack Ayers. Ayers said it was unclear how the person got past the cable barriers that block the cliffs’ edge.

Fire crews, who had reportedly just completed a cliff-rescue training drill over the weekend, rappelled down to help the victim. They were then met by a helicopter crew from the California Highway Patrol’s Napa office within 10 minutes.

Per SFGate, the victim, who suffered traumatic injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital, and their condition hasn't been released.

Related: Group of Stranded Beachgoers Rescued From Cave on Santa Cruz Coast

Image: SFFD/X