An Alcatraz City Cruises ferry boat had a mishap while docking at Pier 31 on Sunday evening, leaving dozens of passengers shaken and upset and shattering a row of windows on a passenger deck.

The incident happened Sunday evening, as ABC 7 reports, when a City Cruises boat was attempting to dock at Pier 31. The boat reportedly slammed into the dock multiple times, according to one passenger, who tells ABC 7 that some passengers were also knocked off their feet and one woman tumbled down a set of stairs.

A row of windows on the lower passenger dock also shattered in the collision, as seen in the photo below and this video from TikTok user Genny A.

Photo via gennalc/TikTok

Passenger Olivia RiosAcuña tells ABC 7 that she "heard a really loud noise and the whole boat shook."

"I was terrified," RiosAcuña said, speaking to the station. "I was like, what on earth is going on? And then I was like, okay, who on earth is driving this boat?"

RiosAcuña also says that her son was frightened as well, and she didn't appreciate it when the crew tried to laugh it off as they were disembarking, saying, "'Have a great day. You guys sure had an exciting entry,' or something like that. I was like, exciting? More like traumatic. My kid's still crying."

Luckily, no injuries were reported and all passengers were able to disembark safely.

The ferry service issued a statement to ABC 7 late Sunday saying, "On Sunday evening, an Alcatraz City Cruises vessel was involved in a docking incident upon return to Pier 31. There are no currently reported injuries, and an investigation of the incident will be conducted to determine it cause. Any impacts to service will be provided as additional information becomes available."

Previously: Video: Alcatraz Ferry Captain Rescues 10 Aboard Sinking Boat