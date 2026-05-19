The Professional Women's Hockey League has chosen San Jose as one of its newest expansion cities, citing the Bay Area’s avid support for women’s sports as well as San Jose’s deep-rooted professional and youth hockey culture.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announced Tuesday that San Jose’s new professional women’s hockey team, which has yet to be named, is set to play in the league’s 2026–2027 season starting in November. Along with San Jose, expansion teams were also awarded to Detroit, Las Vegas, and Hamilton, Ontario, bringing the league’s roster to 12 teams.

The expansion to San Jose was spearheaded by Sharks Sports & Entertainment and the city of San Jose, according to the league. San Jose’s home games will be at SAP Center with training taking place at Sharks Ice at San Jose.

San Jose is the first California team in the women's hockey league, and it joins Seattle and Vancouver as the league's third West Coast team, per KPIX.

In its statement, the PWHL cites the Bay Area’s overwhelming support for women’s sports teams, including the Bay Football Club and the Golden State Valkyries, as motivation for choosing San Jose, in addition to the city’s well established professional and youth hockey culture.

"Between a deeply rooted hockey culture, rapidly booming women's sports scene, and a community known for growth and innovation,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations, “San Jose offers a dynamic stage for the PWHL to expand its reach and build lasting momentum."

As KTVU reports, female hockey participation in California is ranked sixth in the nation at 3,841 registered players, and a new round of young players in men’s hockey, including Sharks stand-out Macklin Celebrini, has gained the interest of a new crop of local fans to the sport.

The outlet also notes that Sharks Ice at San Jose is one of the largest ice rinks in the Western US.

"San Jose is cementing its reputation as the premier destination for women's sports in our region — and today's announcement is another major win for our city," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, per the league's statement. "We're thrilled to welcome the Professional Women's Hockey League to San Jose and look forward to helping grow the game for fans and young athletes across our city."

Interestingly, according to the site, the Hockey News, the first recorded game of women’s hockey in California took place back in 1916 at San Francisco's Techau Tavern Ice Palace, where 1,200 fans watched Oakland’s Minerva Club defeat San Francisco’s Diana Club, 4-1.

The PWHL also announced the team's official colors, featuring bold and bright hues of orange, blue, and white — inspired by the San Jose flag as well as the Sharks’ colors. The league says the colors also reflect the “optimistic energy” of the Bay Area and the beauty of the California landscape, including the Pacific coastline and San Jose’s orange groves.

The league was launched in 2024 and just completed its third season with teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, according to its website. The PWHL reportedly holds the worldwide attendance record for a women’s hockey game and was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year in 2024.

Related: San Francisco One of Four Cities to Get Women’s Pro Baseball League Team for Inaugural 2026 Season

Image: Theresa Schafzahl #37 of PWHL's the Seattle Torrent skates during the first period against the Montréal Victoire at Place Bell on March 19, 2026 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)