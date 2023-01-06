We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed.

We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s bomb cyclone/ atmospheric river storms, but surely the most heartbreaking is the death of a two-year-old in Sonoma County, killed by a redwood tree that fell on his family’s home in Occidental. And now some family members are ready to speak publicly about the incident, not only crushing the mobile home they were living in, but also two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who had been sitting on a couch.

Friends and neighbors cut a path to a mobile home where 2 year-old Aeon Tocchini died when redwood trees crashed through the family home during the height of Wednesday’s storm in Sonoma County. For more, follow @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/7KI7SR2An6 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 5, 2023

"His life was a short life,” Aeon’s grandmother Aileen Tocchini, who’d flown in from Idaho, told KTVU. “But his life has made a difference and will continue to make a difference, I believe, for many generations. And Aeon means forever," she said, referring to the Latin word.

Aeon Tocchini, 2, was killed by a large redwood in Occidental. His cat, Lio, died when a second tree fell on the family’s mobile home pic.twitter.com/hzAr5EnuyO — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) January 5, 2023

A total of three trees fell on the family’s home, the first killing young Aeon, and the second killing the family's cat. According to KTVU, the boy’s mother Aisha Tocchini said that she had been feeding nearby along Joy Road "when she heard an explosion around 5 p.m." The noise turned out to be crack of a large tree, which came down on the family's double-wide trailer.

Two-year-old Aeon Tocchini has been identified as the toddler killed by a falling tree Wednesday night in Sonoma County. Aeon's family says he shined bright like the sun and his light still shines so brightly in their hearts, and always will. https://t.co/OvIUeW6cf7#cawx #storm pic.twitter.com/hMbHyPB0o2 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 5, 2023

Neighbor Kipper Capell, who lives a few doors down from the household, told KTVU that on Wednesday night, "I stayed up all night because I couldn't get [mother Aisha’s] cries of anguish out of my head."

Little Aeon is survived by siblings Eden and Danny, neither of whom was injured in the incident.

Relatives of the family set up a Gofundme late Wednesday night, identifying the victim as Aeon Tocchini, 2, and his parents as Dan and Aisha Tocchini. https://t.co/kECD96BBKy — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 6, 2023

A relative of father Dan Tocchini has set a GoFundMe for Aeon Tocchini’s family. “My brother has not only lost his precious son but also lost his home. Three redwood trees fell on his house and his truck during the storm,” the GoFundMe says. “Any funds contributed will go to the funeral costs to honour and celebrate Aeon's life. They will also help rebuild a young family.”

Related: Two Deaths Attributed to Storm Including Sonoma Toddler; 70,000 Still Without Power [SFist]

Image via GoFundMe