An eight-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a San Jose home that was investigated previously for child neglect and squalid conditions. Sources said a girl and another child in the home were malnourished and got most of their meals at school.

San Jose authorities are investigating the case of an eight-year-old girl who is currently on life support after being found unconscious and not breathing in a home on the 1200 block of Lancelot Lane, as Bay Area News Group reports. Sources told the News Group that animal urine and feces were present in the home, and the residence had been previously investigated by police and social services for child neglect and “squalor.”

Based on 911 recordings, the outlet says the girl suffered a cardiac arrest Wednesday morning and was put on life support at the hospital. Authorities have not updated the media on her condition.

There was also at least one report notifying police that the girl and another child in the home appeared malnourished and were likely eating most of their meals at school.

A source reportedly told the News Group that Santa Clara County’s Department of Family and Children’s Services visited the home previously and found no cause to take action. According to the outlet, investigators obtained a search warrant and were at the home for several hours Friday gathering evidence while clad in protective gear.

As SFist has previously reported, San Jose is currently under intense scrutiny over a string of recent high profile child endangerment cases that have led to children’s deaths. Last month, two-year-old Jaxon Rey Juarez was killed after being placed into foster care with his aunt who had a prior felony conviction for child endangerment. Her 17-year-old son was charged in Jaxon’s murder, along with multiple accounts of sexual assault.

In 2023, three-month-old Pheonix Castro and 18-month-old Winter Rayo died in two separate fentanyl overdose cases, and the alleged dealer in both cases, Phillip Ortega, was charged with murder. Last week, Winter Rayo’s parents were found guilty of second degree murder.

Related: Murder Charge Added In Case of San Jose Toddler Who Died In Foster Care With Family Member

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