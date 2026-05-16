- Santa Clara County officials weren’t made aware that ICE had begun plans for a detention center on unincorporated land near Gilroy back in January 2025 until last month. After conducting an investigation, they found that the DHS had signed a 20-year lease for 24.5 acres of land, and local officials are working with Attorney General Rob Bonta to block the center, as zoning laws don’t allow it. [KQED]
- A book that was checked out over 100 years ago was recently returned by a patron to the 172-year-old Mechanics’ Institute Library in downtown San Francisco. The library, which requires an annual membership, features a collection of over 100,000 general interest books, as well as regular community events, including chess club, writers groups, and drop-in tech support. [KPIX, SFGate]
- Around 737,000 Bay Area residents are expected to lose access to California’s SNAP food assistance program this year when new guidelines take effect June 1 — the largest in the program’s history. [KRON4]
- Only seven Black students plan to attend the prestigious Lowell High School next year — 52 applied and 13 were accepted, but some opted for other schools, largely due to a lack of Black teachers at the school. [Chronicle]
- Trump called New York Times reporter David Sanger “treasonous” for pointing out that Trump’s military campaign against Iran was unsuccessful at achieving political change there. [The Hill]
- The SFPD arrested 62 people during a 24-hour operation targeting fugitives with outstanding arrest warrants and open-air drug markets in the Tenderloin, Mission, and South of Market districts. [KRON4]
- Harvey Weinstein’s third New York sexual assault case in which he’s accused of raping an aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel in 2013, was declared a mistrial Friday after the jury remained deadlocked on a verdict. [NBC News]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist