A newly obtained police report reveals statements that were made by a survivor of the tragic event on Lake Tahoe last June that left eight people dead, regarding the poor decisions made by the group prior to the boat capsizing.

Amidst a freak storm that swept across Lake Tahoe last June, a brand new 28-foot Chris-Craft motorboat capsized after taking on water, leading to the deaths of eight people, including the boat's owner and his two elderly parents.

The two survivors, two women who were both wearing life jackets, are the only people who know exactly how the tragedy unfolded, and a description from one of them has now been made public via a police report that was obtained by Bay Area News Group.

According to El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Mathew Grey, who took statements from the survivors, 40-year-old Amy Friduss, a nurse from Rochester, New York, said that she had been trying to warn everyone on board to put on life jackets after the storm hit and created hazardous conditions on the lake, but they did not listen.

"The boat started to take on water from the waves and the engine stopped," writes Greay in his report. "She told everyone on board to keep bailing out water, but there was 'no sense of urgency.' The occupants of the boat began to argue and the boat turned sideways to the waves and wind. They began to take on even more water and things got worse. All of the sudden the boat flipped."

Friduss and her 65-year-old mother, Julie Lindsay, were the only two survivors, and the only two members of the party who were wearing life jackets when the boat flipped over.

The day's outing had begun in Tahoe City, on the north end of the lake, and the group, led by San Francisco-based DoorDash executive Joshua Pickles, 37, cruised down to Emerald Bay in the lake's southwest section amid pleasant weather. Only then did the weather turn, likely caused by a rare and fast-moving "downburst" caused by an alpine thunderstorm, which churned up extreme waves on the lake and led to widespread boat damage and other near-tragedies for those out on the water.

Friduss also reportedly described a tragically poor decision to return to the open lake after the storm began, instead of remaining inside the relative protection of Emerald Bay. The group had wanted to hurry back to the marina, however they likely would have survived had they stayed in the sheltered bay and waited out the brief storm, which lasted about 90 minutes.

According to Friduss, the group was bailing water out of the boat using a drink cooler, and things turned bad very quickly as eight- to ten-foot waves crashed over the small boat when it stalled and became oriented broadside to the shore.

An earlier report from the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) detailed how "the operator," Pickles, had at first turned back into Emerald Bay, but then decided a second time to try to make it back to the marina across the open lake. That report and the new one said that Friduss was the only person initially wearing a life jacket, and it's unclear when she got one on her mother. Where the capsize occurred was just 50 to 100 yards from the shore, but the water was a frigid 54 degrees.

The new county report found that alcohol did not play a significant role in the accident, though six of the eight deceased were found to have alcohol in their systems. Pickles reportedly picked up two gallons of a popular frozen rum cocktail from Gar Woods Bar & Grill in Carnelian Bay, called the Wet Woody, before departing that morning. The outing had been part of a celebration of Pickles's mother's birthday.

The victims, in addition to Pickles, were Pickles's parents, Redwood City residents Paula Bozinovich, 71, and Terry Pickles, 73; his uncle, Peter Bayes, 72, of Lincoln, California; Timothy O’Leary, 71, of Auburn; and Theresa Giullari, 66, James Guck, 69, and Stephen Lindsay, 63, who were all from western New York State.

"So many of these deaths are preventable," says Doug Powell, the former commander of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit, speaking to Bay Area News Group. "Have your lifejackets on board ready to use. Test them before you go out. If you are unsure, hire a captain."

Previously: Federal Report Offers Several New Details About Capsize Incident That Left 8 Dead at Lake Tahoe