The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for two people still missing after a 27-foot powerboat capsized during a sudden storm on Lake Tahoe Saturday around 3 p.m. The incident resulted in six confirmed deaths and two hospitalizations, with a total of ten people onboard.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the boat was caught in extreme weather conditions, including wind gusts over 35 mph and waves reaching 8 to 10 feet, as reported by the Chronicle. These hazardous conditions arose rapidly, catching many boaters off guard during what had been a calm day.

Two survivors were hospitalized with hypothermia and other injuries. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased or confirmed whether any passengers were wearing life jackets. As KRON4 reports, the lake's surface temperature was just over 58 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the storm, with an air temperature of 38 degrees and a near-freezing wind chill, according to National Weather Service data.

As South Tahoe News reports, the Coast Guard said it covered more than 390 square miles over 12 hours before halting the search Sunday at 10:55 a.m. “Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make and weighs heavily on each Coast Guard member involved,” Cmdr. David Herndon stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones.”

The capsized boat was identified as a Chris-Craft Launch 27, a high-performance vessel known for its sleek design and stability. The area where it sank — near Rooster Rock — is known for deep underwater drop-offs, exceeding 300 feet in some places.

Witnesses reported the weather shift as abrupt and extreme. “My wife was needlepointing, I looked up and it was game on,” said Brian Swenor, a longtime boater. Others described swells as high as 10 feet damaging or sinking numerous boats across the lake.

Chris Williams, a captain for Tahoe Sports, said his fleet endured “severe wave heights that have never been seen on Lake Tahoe.” He reported that two of the company’s boats broke free from their pier and were washed ashore, though no passengers were injured.

Estimates of storm-related damage vary. Some locals claimed up to 100 boats may have sunk, while others put the number closer to 10, with dozens more damaged. At Camp Richardson Marina alone, officials reported two sunken boats and seven or eight others that broke loose and ended up onshore. Most were rentals and sustained significant damage, said Angel Tapia of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who also noted efforts underway to contain petroleum spills and prevent further environmental harm.

Tapia’s team has been removing fuel from compromised vessels to reduce ecological impact. On Sunday, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents near Camp Richardson about possible contamination in their water systems due to hazardous materials from the marina.

The storm came without much warning, though some experienced locals chose to stay off the water after seeing early forecasts. “If you have 10 knots before noon, you don’t go out,” said Mary Laub, a Minden resident.

The National Park Service stresses that even during summer, Lake Tahoe’s cold water can pose serious risks. Without a life jacket, a person may lose motor function in under 10 minutes.

Search efforts on Sunday included sonar-equipped boats and dive teams, but no further recoveries were announced. The Coast Guard and local officials continue to investigate the cause of the capsizing.

