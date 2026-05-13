An Alameda County family is now suing over a dramatic gas-leak explosion last December that was caught on camera, injuring three people inside and destroying their rental home.

The explosion happened on the morning of December 11, 2025, on a quiet residential street in Ashland, an area in unincorporated Alameda County just north of Hayward, and west of Castro Valley. A neighbor's doorbell camera captured the scene, as construction workers were digging up the street outside the home.

Three family members who were home at the time of the blast sustained injuries and remained hospitalized a week later, and the home on East Lewelling Boulevard was completely leveled.

Now, as the Chronicle reports, the family that was living in the home has filed a lawsuit against PG&E, whose workers were on the scene due to a gas leak that had begun two hours before the explosion, as well as the contractors who were doing the road work — Redgwick Construction and Mayo Asphalt Milling — and Alameda County, which ordered the work to be done.

The lawsuit also names the landlord who owns the property, Angela Plowman, accusing her for not having the home's gas lines checked.

"No one knocked on the door, no one told them to leave the area," says attorney Niall McCarthy, speaking to the Chronicle. "Allowing gas to escape for two hours is a tremendously long amount of time that creates an incredibly high risk of an explosion."

Inside the home at the time were Jesus Duenas Ponce, who was reportedly knocked into the home's basement by the blast and suffered burns and broken bones, along with his sister, Maria Del Socorro Duenas Ponce and her adult daughter, Soledad Flores, who were both asleep at the time of the explosion. They both required surgery for their injuries, and suffered broken bones, according the lawsuit, and McCarthy says that Maria has lasting injuries including to her jaw, and to her left arm.

"This is something that will be with them forever," McCarthy tells the Chronicle.

The lawsuit is also seeking damages for two family members who were not home at the time of the explosion, Jorge Duenas Ponce, and another daughter, noting that they lost their home and belongings.

As we learned following the incident, the blast also damaged a next-door home belonging to an elderly couple, the Foxes, who lost a dog and a cat in the explosion.

Three PG&E workers were also injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a report on the incident in January that found that PG&E "detected gas at the ground level" following an earlier gas leak that been supposedly capped, but workers continued digging in the area nonetheless.

Per the Chronicle, the Ponces' lawsuit notes that that this was "not an isolated incident of negligence" on the part of PG&E, citing the 2010 San Bruno gas line explosion that killed eight people, injured dozens of others, and damaged 55 homes.

Previously: Families In Homes Destroyed By Gas Explosion Identified, Three Remain Hospitalized