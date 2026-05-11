Local:
- Two men have been charged in Alameda County with helping organize a sideshow in Oakland last September. The two men, Axel Cisnerosmentos and Aron Anaya, are accused of misdemeanor charges for promoting and facilitating the sideshow that occurred in connection with a visit by viral streamer IShowSpeed. [KTVU]
- A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly stabbing someone during an altercation at a Safeway self-checkout area in Redwood City. [KRON4]
- Santa Clara County filed suit against Meta Monday alleging that the company profited off of scam ads on Facebook and Instagram that it knew were likely scams. [KPIX]
National:
- Eileen Wang, the mayor of Arcadia, in Los Angeles County, will plead guilty to being an agent of the Chinese government prior to becoming mayor. Wang is taking a plea deal, admitting she acted under the control of the People's Republic of China from 2020 to 2022, and she's being arraigned on Tuesday. [LA Times]
- Democrats in Virginia are asking the Supreme Court to intervene and allow them to use a voter-approved new congressional district map, which the state supreme court struck down last month based on a technicality. [CNN]
- Trump's asinine reflecting pool project outside the Lincoln Memorial is going to cost $13.1 million, not the $1.8 million he originally quoted. [New York Times]
Video:
- On Sunday, the most northerly city in the US, Utqiagvik, Alaska, saw its last sunrise for the next 84 days, and it will have perpetual daylight until then, which will hopefully melt some of the snow that's still visible on the ground in the timelapse video below.
Top image: Eileen Wang attends the Asian Hall of Fame 2023 induction ceremony at Biltmore Los Angeles on October 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)