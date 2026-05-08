A man was shot early Friday by Oakland police officers in a strange incident that began with a traffic stop, and left both officers and the suspect injured.

The incident occurred in the area of Oakland known as The Blade, on the 1200 block of 9th Avenue, around 3:15 am Friday. Two Oakland police officers attempted to stop a suspect who was driving on the street, and as KTVU reports, the reasons for the stop have not been disclosed.

The officers say that they saw a gun "in plain view" in the suspect's car.

The Oakland Police Department says that the suspect then began "dragging one officer and pinning another between the suspect vehicle and a parked car."

One of the officers then fired his weapon, hitting the suspect, and leaving him with a non-fatal injury.

Both police officers and the suspect were hospitalized with injuries Friday morning.

KTVU reports that a white sedan was later seen at the scene, "with its nose parked on the sidewalk and crime scene tape surrounding it."

According to department policy, the two Oakland officers will now be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

Last week, Oakland officials announced the launch of a new pilot program to install new street barriers on the side streets in The Blade, including 9th Avenue, to deter the sex-work trade and impede cars traveling on these streets. That program is set to begin in June, and those barriers are not yet installed.

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