Local:
- A legionella outbreak linked to Kaiser's Santa Clara Medical Center in the South Bay has led to 18 people contracting the infection. Kaiser completed treatment of its water system Monday, as the illness is spread through inhaling mist from contaminated water. [KGO]
- Oakland police have charged 23 people so far in connection with the group of dirt bike and ATV riders who took over the Bay Bridge Sunday — four received felony charges and 19 were cited and released on misdemeanor charges. [KPIX]
- As Tahoe’s Sugar Bowl ski resort begins upgrading its cabins, the resort is selling its old, “classic alpine” style gondolas, which were built in 1953, for $10,000 each. [Chronicle]
National:
- The Trump administration has proposed a rule allowing anyone to send handguns to each other through the US mail for the first time since 1927. The rule only applies to mailing guns within state lines, as more restrictions apply to mailing guns outside state lines. [Associated Press]
- The US State Department will soon begin revoking the passports of US parents who owe more than $2,500 in child support, activating an old provision of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1996. [New York Times]
- Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says he doesn’t believe “people managers” hold any value in the future, nor those who “resist change.” [Fortune]
Video of the Day:
Be sure to catch one of the Top Chef Band’s famous front stoop sessions on Fillmore Street some time. SFist just might be listening to “Golf Clap” on repeat tonight.