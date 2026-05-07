- A driver suspected of DUI was arrested in connection with a Tuesday afternoon fatal pedestrian collision in Guerneville. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 116 and Armstrong Woods Road, and neither the driver's nor the victim's names have been released. [KRON4]
- A 19-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with Tuesday's Cinco de Mayo festival shooting in Santa Rosa. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Roseland Library, and police say it was gang-related. [KPIX]
- An F-line streetcar collided with a minivan on the Embarcadero Wednesday evening. The collision happened near Pier 29 just before 5:30 pm, and no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- The tuberculosis outbreak that began in November at SF's Archbishop Riordan High School has now impacted one in five students and staff. [KTVU]
- Oakland police are investigating a homicide stemming from an assault that occurred around 6 pm Wednesday on the 800 block of West Grand Avenue in West Oakland. [KRON4]
- There was a larger-than-usual (4.2M) earthquake early Thursday centered near the seismically active area of The Geysers in Sonoma County, which struck at 2:42 am. [NBC Bay Area]
- That hantavirus cruise ship is now headed to the Canary Islands after being stranded for days near Cape Verde. [ABC 7]