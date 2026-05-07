A fire that ignited inside the base of a tree in Golden Gate Park Tuesday afternoon took SF firefighters and a park arborist until almost midnight to put out.

San Francisco firefighters responded to the scene at 2:53 pm Tuesday at Fulton Street and Fourth Avenue on the northeastern side of Golden Gate Park, as the Chronicle reports.

An arborist was sent by the SF Recreation and Park Department to cut openings into the tree with a chainsaw so firefighters could reach the blaze, which can be seen in the below video.

Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias said that the fire began in the base of the tree and quickly spread through its trunk system, which made it especially challenging to extinguish.

Firefighters and the arborist remained on the scene until almost midnight. Per the Chronicle, crews removed the tree Wednesday morning.

No further details about the fire were provided, and it remains under investigation.

Image: Screenshot from video